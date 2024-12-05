Mac McClung News: Stays hot in G League win

McClung finished with 22 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 32 minutes Wednesday during the G League Osceola Magic's 114-92 win over the Birmingham Squadron.

McClung led Osceola's scoring attack by putting together an efficient shooting line. He also picked up his effort on the defensive end after failing to record either a steal or block in his team's last game Sunday against Mexico City.