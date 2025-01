McClung tallied 29 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 115-110 win over the College Park Skyhawks.

As a two-way player, McClung is one of Osceola's top offensive options. McClung is displaying impressive efficiency this season in the G League, posting 52.4/36.9/83.8 shooting splits.