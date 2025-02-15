Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mac McClung headshot

Mac McClung News: Wins third straight Dunk Contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2025 at 8:42pm

McClung made history by coming out on top in the 2025 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest, defeating the Spurs' Stephon Castle in the final round.

McClung became the first player in NBA history to win the Slam Dunk Contest in three consecutive years. The 25-year-old high-flyer put on a show Saturday as Stephon Castle, Matas Buzelis and Andre Jackson couldn't contend with the Magic guard. He finished the contest with a perfect score on each of his four dunks, captivating everyone in attendance at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Mac McClung
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now