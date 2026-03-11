Makhi Mitchell Injury: Inactive with head injury

Mitchell suffered a head injury that prevented him from playing in Wednesday's 135-131 G League win over the Noblesville Boom.

Mitchell's status is now in doubt for subsequent matchups while he works on his recovery. The center was coming off a couple of unimpressive performances off the bench, so he might not regain a significant role even if he's healthy for the next few games, with two-way players Isaac Jones and Tolu Smith featuring instead.