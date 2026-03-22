Makhi Mitchell Injury: Sidelined with eye injury
Mitchell didn't play in Saturday's 113-108 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd as he suffered an eye issue.
Mitchell could be forced to miss some time while he recovers from this issue, the severity of which remains unknown. This news is a slight blow to the Cruise's depth given that the center has failed to make an impact while playing a limited role in recent contests, with both Isaac Jones and Tolu Smith favored over him.
Makhi Mitchell
Free Agent
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