Makhi Mitchell News: Limited outing in return

Mitchell (concussion) totaled two points (1-1 FG) and one rebound during five minutes in Sunday's 128-119 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Mitchell bounced back from a minor head injury and served as a bench option against Delaware. Despite his team's solid run of form, the center lacks potential after posting double-digit points and rebounds twice and once, respectively, in his last 10 games. He's expected to retain a minor role with two-way players Isaac Jones and Tolu Smith favored in the race for starts.