Makhi Mitchell News: Records 13 minutes in win

Mitchell (eye) totaled four points (1-1 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 13 minutes in Friday's 132-118 G League win over the Osceola Magic.

Mitchell left his injury behind and returned to his usual bench role during Friday's game. He has been given sporadic minutes in the rotation with Isaac Jones, but the team's high-scoring momentum could allow him to post some offensive numbers if he plays in upcoming contests. Still, his most outstanding stats are his averages of 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game over 15 games played for the Cruise.