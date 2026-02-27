Makhi Mitchell News: Strong defensive outing Thursday
Mitchell tallied 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks, two steals and one assist across 24 minutes in Thursday's 102-94 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.
Mitchell achieved a season-high count of blocks while posting multiple steals for the second time in 24 games played this season. After featuring exclusively as a second-unit option for most of the season, the center has gained playing time lately, making two starts over the last three contests. He's not a consistent shooter but could hope to remain valuable in terms of defensive stats going forward.
Makhi Mitchell
Free Agent
