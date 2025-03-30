Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Malachi Flynn headshot

Malachi Flynn Injury: Dealing with elbow injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Flynn didn't play in Saturday's 129-107 G League win over the Texas Legends due to an elbow injury.

This is a new injury for Flynn, who's averaging 22.6 points per game this season. The Austin Spurs have a first-round bye in the G League playoffs and will play either the Salt Lake City Stars or Rio Grande Valley Vipers, who match up in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

Malachi Flynn
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now