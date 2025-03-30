Malachi Flynn Injury: Dealing with elbow injury
Flynn didn't play in Saturday's 129-107 G League win over the Texas Legends due to an elbow injury.
This is a new injury for Flynn, who's averaging 22.6 points per game this season. The Austin Spurs have a first-round bye in the G League playoffs and will play either the Salt Lake City Stars or Rio Grande Valley Vipers, who match up in the quarterfinals Tuesday.
Malachi Flynn
Free Agent
