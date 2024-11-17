Fantasy Basketball
Malachi Flynn headshot

Malachi Flynn Injury: Out with undisclosed injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Flynn didn't play in Friday's 119-96 G League win over the Texas Legends due to an undisclosed injury.

Flynn averaged 27.7 points through his first three G League appearances this season, but his absence didn't slow Austin down Friday. The severity of Flynn's injury remains unclear, but he can be considered day-to-day until more information is provided.

Malachi Flynn
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
