Malachi Flynn News: Catches fire from downtown

Flynn recorded 22 points (8-17 FG, 6-13 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes Saturday during the G League Austin Spurs' 107-90 win over the San Diego Clippers.

Fynn poured in a team-high 22 points by scorching the nets from deep, where he tallied 18 of his points. He's also been a factor on the defensive end of late, collecting two steals in three straight appearances.