Malachi Flynn News: Catches fire from downtown
Flynn recorded 22 points (8-17 FG, 6-13 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes Saturday during the G League Austin Spurs' 107-90 win over the San Diego Clippers.
Fynn poured in a team-high 22 points by scorching the nets from deep, where he tallied 18 of his points. He's also been a factor on the defensive end of late, collecting two steals in three straight appearances.
Malachi Flynn
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now