Malachi Flynn News: Contract expires

Flynn became a free agent Tuesday after his 10-day contract with the Hornets expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

With KJ Simpson assigned to the G League's Greensboro Swarm and with the Hornets making another two-way guard in Damion Baugh in active for Monday's 105-102 win over the Heat, Flynn entered the rotation as the top backup to LaMelo Ball. The appearance was Flynn's fourth since he signed a 10-day deal, with the journeyman guard averaging 4.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 11.0 minutes per game in those outings. The Hornets will have the option of signing Flynn to a second 10-day deal, though it's not clear if they plan to do so.