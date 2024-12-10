Malachi Flynn News: Double-doubles in victory
Flynn tallied 27 points (9-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 124-112 win over the Vipers.
Flynn led Austin in points, assists, blocks and minutes played during Tuesday's win. Flynn is averaging 23.5 points, 4.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 33.7 minutes across eight appearances this season.
Malachi Flynn
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now