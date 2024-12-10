Fantasy Basketball
Malachi Flynn headshot

Malachi Flynn News: Double-doubles in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Flynn tallied 27 points (9-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 124-112 win over the Vipers.

Flynn led Austin in points, assists, blocks and minutes played during Tuesday's win. Flynn is averaging 23.5 points, 4.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 33.7 minutes across eight appearances this season.

