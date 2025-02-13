Fantasy Basketball
Malachi Flynn headshot

Malachi Flynn News: Drops 26 points in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Flynn posted 26 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 109-102 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Flynn tied the game-high mark in scoring while securing 20-plus points for the fifth consecutive contest. The 26-year-old is averaging 21.4 points, 4.4 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 three-pointers and 1.9 steals across 31.8 minutes per contest through 25 G League outings.

