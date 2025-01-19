Malachi Flynn News: Efficient G League outing Friday

Flynn recorded 22 points (8-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and three rebounds over 30 minutes Friday during the G League Austin Spurs' 133-110 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Flynn knocked down a game-high five three-pointers Friday, and he finished as the game's second-leading scorer behind Isaiah Miller (28). Flynn has scored 22 points in three of his last five G League outings, and for the season he is averaging 20.8 points, 4.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals over 30.2 minutes per contest.