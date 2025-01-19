Malachi Flynn News: Efficient G League outing Friday
Flynn recorded 22 points (8-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and three rebounds over 30 minutes Friday during the G League Austin Spurs' 133-110 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Flynn knocked down a game-high five three-pointers Friday, and he finished as the game's second-leading scorer behind Isaiah Miller (28). Flynn has scored 22 points in three of his last five G League outings, and for the season he is averaging 20.8 points, 4.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals over 30.2 minutes per contest.
Malachi Flynn
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now