Malachi Flynn News: Goes for 28 points in G League loss

Flynn posted 28 points (9-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block across 45 minutes in Friday's 120-114 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Flynn led the Austin Spurs in scoring while logging his seventh 20-plus-point outing through nine G League Tip-Off Tournament appearances. The 26-year-old has averaged 23.9 points, 5.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals across 35.5 minutes per contest thus far.