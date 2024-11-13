Malachi Flynn News: Hangs 28 points on Osceola

Flynn logged 28 points (9-23 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and seven assists across 35 minutes of Sunday's 122-120 win over the G League Magic.

Flynn paced Austin in points and assists Sunday, a featured role the veteran has settled into early in the 2024-25 season. The 25-year-old appeared in 213 regular-season NBA games across his first four seasons and should continue to be one of the G League Spurs' best players.