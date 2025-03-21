Fantasy Basketball
Malachi Flynn News: Leading scorer in G League win

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 2:31pm

Flynn played 27 minutes Thursday during Austin's 136-115 win over Iowa and recorded 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Flynn continues to dominate offensively for Austin. He was once again the team's leading scorer and has now surpassed 20 points scored in 12 straight games. The 26-year-old now averages 22.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 assists across 32 games played this season.

