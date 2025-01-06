Malachi Flynn News: Leading scorer in win

Flynn logged 22 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 19 minutes Saturday during Austin's 115-84 win versus the Raptors 905.

Flynn along with Harrison Ingram led Austin in points scored during Saturday's victory and has now surpassed 20 points scored three times in his last five appearances. Flynn now averages 21.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists across 12 games played this season.