Malachi Flynn News: Leading scorer in win

Flynn played 41 minutes Sunday during Austin's 118-113 win versus the Skyforce and totaled 28 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal.

Flynn had a dominant outing during Sunday's win, leading the team in points scored, three pointers made and assists while shooting an efficient 50.0 percent from the field. The 26-year-old has had a strong season in the G League so far this season as he is currently averaging 20.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals across 22 outings.