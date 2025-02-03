Malachi Flynn News: Leading scorer in win
Flynn played 41 minutes Sunday during Austin's 118-113 win versus the Skyforce and totaled 28 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal.
Flynn had a dominant outing during Sunday's win, leading the team in points scored, three pointers made and assists while shooting an efficient 50.0 percent from the field. The 26-year-old has had a strong season in the G League so far this season as he is currently averaging 20.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals across 22 outings.
Malachi Flynn
Free Agent
