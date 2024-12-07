Malachi Flynn News: Leads team in points scored

Flynn played 36 minutes Friday during Austin's 114-100 win versus the Hustle and logged 26 points (9-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Flynn matched his season-high totals in both rebounds and steals versus the Hustle. Although he led the team in turnovers, he still managed to score 20 or more points for the fifth time this season in just six games played.