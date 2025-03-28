Malachi Flynn News: Paces team in G League loss

Flynn tallied 24 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes during Thursday's 113-102 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Flynn led Austin in scoring, marking his 25th outing with at least 20 points through 36 G League games. He's averaging 22.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals across 32.9 minutes per contest.