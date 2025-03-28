Malachi Flynn News: Paces team in G League loss
Flynn tallied 24 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes during Thursday's 113-102 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.
Flynn led Austin in scoring, marking his 25th outing with at least 20 points through 36 G League games. He's averaging 22.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals across 32.9 minutes per contest.
Malachi Flynn
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now