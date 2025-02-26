Malachi Flynn News: Records double-double Tuesday

Flynn had 18 points (4-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block over 33 minutes in Tuesday's 115-88 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Flynn notched his second double-double of the campaign despite his rather inefficient shooting performance. He's the G League Spurs' scoring leader, with an average of 20.8 points per contest in the current regular season, and he remains highly reliable as part of a recently dominant squad.