Malachi Flynn

Malachi Flynn News: Returns to action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Flynn (elbow) returned to action in Thursday's 123-113 G League playoff win over the Salt Lake City Stars, recording 28 points (10-26 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes.

Flynn looked sharp in the win, and his workload of 38 minutes suggests the elbow issue is behind him. Flynn should be all set for Sunday's game against the Stockton Kings.

Malachi Flynn
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
