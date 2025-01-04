Malachi Flynn News: Scores 17 points in return
Flynn (illness) notched 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in 18 minutes during Friday's 122-85 G League loss to the Raptors 905.
Flynn has had impressive performances in the G League this season, scoring 20 or more points seven times. He averages 21.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game for Austin.
Malachi Flynn
Free Agent
