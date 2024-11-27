Fantasy Basketball
Malachi Flynn News: Scores 20 in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Flynn (undisclosed) posted 20 points (5-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and one steal in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 112-91 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Flynn made his first appearance since Nov. 12 after dealing with an undisclosed injury. He's scored at least 20 points in all four of his G League appearances this season, averaging 25.8 points per game on 41.3 percent shooting.

