Malachi Flynn News: Team-high 26 in G League loss

Flynn finished with 26 points (11-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes during Saturday's 113-107 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Flynn posted team highs in points and rebounds, marking his 23rd outing with at least 20 points in 33 G League outings. He's averaging 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals across 32.9 minutes per game with Austin.