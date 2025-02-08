Malachi Flynn News: Team-high 29 points in G League

Flynn recorded 29 points (10-24 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 42 minutes during Friday's 119-103 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Flynn has scored at least 26 points in three straight games, connecting on 12 triples during that stretch. On the season, he's averaging 21.2 points per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from deep.