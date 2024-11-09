Malachi Flynn News: Team-high 35 points
Flynn posted 35 points (12-24 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds and three steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 128-117 win over the Osceola Magic.
Flynn wasn't overly efficient from deep but sank six three-pointers to lead Austin to victory in the G League season opener. Flynn's three steals are also impressive, but every member of Austin's starting lineup recorded multiple swipes, as Osceola turned the ball over 26 times.
