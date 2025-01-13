Malachi Smith News: Adds 20 points off bench

Smith recorded 20 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes Sunday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 138-116 victory against the Delaware Blue Coats.

Smith looked sharp on the offensive end Sunday, hitting 60.0 percent of his attempts from the field. He's performed well in his first four appearances of the G League Regular Season, averaging 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 32.8 minutes.