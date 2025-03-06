Malachi Smith News: Distributes team-high five assists
Smith finished with 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 118-108 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.
Although Smith couldn't find the mark from beyond the arc, he was able to distribute a team-high five assists. The former Chattanooga standout made his sixth start of the G League regular season Tuesday, and he's now averaging 15.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.9 minutes through six appearances in the first unit.
Malachi Smith
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now