Malachi Smith News: Distributes team-high five assists

Smith finished with 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 118-108 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Although Smith couldn't find the mark from beyond the arc, he was able to distribute a team-high five assists. The former Chattanooga standout made his sixth start of the G League regular season Tuesday, and he's now averaging 15.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.9 minutes through six appearances in the first unit.