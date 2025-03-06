Fantasy Basketball
Malachi Smith headshot

Malachi Smith News: Distributes team-high five assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 1:02pm

Smith finished with 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 118-108 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Although Smith couldn't find the mark from beyond the arc, he was able to distribute a team-high five assists. The former Chattanooga standout made his sixth start of the G League regular season Tuesday, and he's now averaging 15.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.9 minutes through six appearances in the first unit.

Malachi Smith
 Free Agent
