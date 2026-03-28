Malachi Smith News: Dropped from rotation Friday

Smith (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Friday's 116-99 loss to the Lakers.

Smith had appeared in each of the Nets' last seven games and averaged 7.0 points, 2.4 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.0 three-pointers and 0.9 steals in 19.3 minutes, but he ended up dropping out of the rotation Friday along with Tyson Etienne and E.J. Liddell. Head coach Jordi Fernandez has regularly been shaking up his rotation game by game to open up opportunities for every healthy player on the roster, so despite receiving a DNP-CD on Friday, Smith could easily end up reclaiming a spot on the second unit in the Nets' next contest Sunday versus the Kings.