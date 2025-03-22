Malachi Smith News: Ends in double figures again

Smith posted 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 139-125 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

Smith reached double digits in scoring for the ninth time in his last 10 appearances Friday. During this 10-game period (five starts), Smith has averaged 14.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.5 minutes while shooting 57.1 percent from the field.