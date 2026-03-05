Malachi Smith News: Game-high 30 points in G League
Smith logged 30 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals over 37 minutes during the G League Long Island Nets' 116-111 win over the Greensboro Swarm.
Smith scored 21 of his game-high 30 points across the second and third quarters of Wednesday's win, which was his highest scoring output since Jan. 9 against the Wisconsin Herd (36 points). Over his last 10 G League outings, Smith has averaged 18.6 points, 7.9 assists, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 threes and 1.4 steals over 32.6 minutes per game.
Malachi Smith
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now