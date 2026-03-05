Malachi Smith News: Game-high 30 points in G League

Smith logged 30 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals over 37 minutes during the G League Long Island Nets' 116-111 win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Smith scored 21 of his game-high 30 points across the second and third quarters of Wednesday's win, which was his highest scoring output since Jan. 9 against the Wisconsin Herd (36 points). Over his last 10 G League outings, Smith has averaged 18.6 points, 7.9 assists, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 threes and 1.4 steals over 32.6 minutes per game.