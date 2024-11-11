Malachi Smith News: Notches first double-double

Smith tallied 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one block over 37 minutes during Monday's 97-90 loss to the G League Mexico City Capitanes.

Smith led his team in rebounds and was right behind the Hustle's leading scorer, Lucas Williamson, who put up 16 points. Smith has gotten off to a solid start to the 2024-25 campaign, scoring 12 and now 15 points in his first two appearances.