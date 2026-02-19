Malachi Smith News: Offensive effort Thursday

Smith accrued 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 27 minutes during Thursday's 121-103 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Smith got close to his usual output despite coming off the bench this time, as he led Long Island's second unit in points and assists. He was a regular starter before the All-Star break and could be expected to take that role back from Ben Saraf, who played Thursday while on assignment from Brooklyn and may return to the NBA team soon.