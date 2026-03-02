Malachi Smith News: Paces team with 22 points

Smith registered 22 points (7-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 30 minutes Sunday during the G League Long Island Nets' 117-111 win over Westchester.

Smith posted his best offensive showing since Feb. 2, when he racked up 25 points against Grand Rapids. However, he performed below his standard as a playmaker, as he's averaging 7.0 assists through 27 regular-season appearances.