Malachi Smith headshot

Malachi Smith News: Packs stat sheet vs. Stockton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Smith recorded 14 points (6-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 43 minutes Thursday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 118-94 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Smith didn't turn in a sparkling night on the offensive end, needing 17 attempts from the field to reach 14 points, but he impressed on the boards and as a distributor, leading the Hustle in both categories. He's averaging 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 15 appearances this season.

Malachi Smith
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
