Malachi Smith News: Puts up season-high 18 points

Smith ended Sunday's 126-122 loss to the Kings with 18 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, four assists and three steals in 29 minutes.

It was Smith's finest effort since joining the Nets on a 10-day contract last week. Over five appearances for Brooklyn, the 26-year-old has averaged 6.4 points, 2.6 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 18.6 minutes per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field. It remains to be seen if Smith has played well enough to earn another deal with the Nets.