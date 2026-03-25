Malachi Smith News: Returns on another 10-day deal

Smith agreed to a second 10-day contract with the Nets on Wednesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

During his initial 10-day stint with the Nets, Smith averaged 6.2 points, 2.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 19.5 minutes while shooting 50 percent from the field across six appearances. He should continue to handle a depth role in the Brooklyn backcourt for at least the team's next five games.