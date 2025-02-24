Malachi Smith News: Scores 16 points

Smith recorded 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks in 17 minutes of Sunday's 115-107 G League win over the Maine Celtics.

Smith, who just returned to action after dealing with a left oblique injury, looks rejuvenated Sunday. With 16 games under his belt with the Hustle, Smith holds averages of 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.