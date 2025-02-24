Fantasy Basketball
Malachi Smith

Malachi Smith News: Scores 16 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2025 at 11:14am

Smith recorded 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks in 17 minutes of Sunday's 115-107 G League win over the Maine Celtics.

Smith, who just returned to action after dealing with a left oblique injury, looks rejuvenated Sunday. With 16 games under his belt with the Hustle, Smith holds averages of 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Malachi Smith
 Free Agent
