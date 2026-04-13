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Malachi Smith News: Scores eight points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 10:59am

Smith ended with eight points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 136-101 loss to the Raptors.

Smith, who earned a two-year contract with the Nets after impressing on a couple of 10-day deals, was used quite heavily down the stretch due to injuries. He ended up with 15 regular-season appearances under his belt to go with averages of 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 three-pointers on 48.5 percent shooting from the field. He'll have some decent momentum heading into training camp in September.

Malachi Smith
Brooklyn Nets
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