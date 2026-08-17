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Malachi Smith News: Signing with Raptors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 1:04pm

The Raptors announced they signed Smith to a contract Monday.

The terms of the deal aren't clear, but it's likely a training camp contract since none of Toronto's two-way roster spots are open. Smith saw some burn for the rebuilding Nets down the stretch of last season and offered glimpses of potential, averaging 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 23.9 minutes per game over 15 regular-season appearances (four starts) while shooting 43.5 percent from deep.

Malachi Smith
Toronto Raptors
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