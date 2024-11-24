Malachi Smith News: Strong contribution off bench

Smith produced 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals over 30 minutes Saturday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 119-91 win over the Texas Legends.

Smith led the Memphis bench in scoring and found the majority of his success from beyond the three-point arc. He drilled a season-best four triples and secured a pair of steals for the third time in his last four appearances.