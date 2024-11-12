Fantasy Basketball
Malaki Branham headshot

Malaki Branham Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Branham (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Branham is in jeopardy of missing his third straight matchup due to a right ankle sprain. The 21-year-old has carved out a significant role off the bench through nine regular-season appearances, during which he has averaged 10.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 16.3 minutes per game.

Malaki Branham
San Antonio Spurs
