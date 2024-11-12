Malaki Branham Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Branham (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Branham is in jeopardy of missing his third straight matchup due to a right ankle sprain. The 21-year-old has carved out a significant role off the bench through nine regular-season appearances, during which he has averaged 10.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 16.3 minutes per game.