Malaki Branham Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Branham (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Branham is in jeopardy of missing his third straight matchup due to a right ankle sprain. The 21-year-old has carved out a significant role off the bench through nine regular-season appearances, during which he has averaged 10.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 16.3 minutes per game.
