Malaki Branham Injury: Out with ankle injury

Branham won't return to Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a right ankle injury, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports. He finished the night with 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and three assists in 22 minutes.

Branham was putting together a stellar performance across the board and leading his team in scoring prior to departing. The severity of the injury has not yet been disclosed.