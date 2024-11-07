Malaki Branham Injury: Out with ankle injury
Branham won't return to Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a right ankle injury, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports. He finished the night with 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and three assists in 22 minutes.
Branham was putting together a stellar performance across the board and leading his team in scoring prior to departing. The severity of the injury has not yet been disclosed.
