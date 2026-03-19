Malaki Branham Injury: Sidelined with back injury

Branham was inactive in Wednesday's 141-124 G League loss to the Delaware Blue Coats due to a back issue.

Branham missed the last game after making four appearances (two starts) for the Charge and averaging 21.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game over that span. While it's unclear how long his absence will last, he could have only a few opportunities left to play in the regular season. Darius Brown and Miller Kopp are expected to retain starting spots while Branham is unavailable.