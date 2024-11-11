Fantasy Basketball
Malaki Branham headshot

Malaki Branham Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Branham (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Kings, Ty Jager of FanSided.com reports.

Branham will miss his second consecutive game due to a right ankle sprain. The 21-year-old has seen significant run off the bench this season, during which he has averaged 10.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 16.3 minutes per game. With Branham out, Stephon Castle and Keldon Johnson are candidates for a slight uptick in playing time.

Malaki Branham
San Antonio Spurs
