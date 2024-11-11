Malaki Branham Injury: Won't play Monday

Branham (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Kings, Ty Jager of FanSided.com reports.

Branham will miss his second consecutive game due to a right ankle sprain. The 21-year-old has seen significant run off the bench this season, during which he has averaged 10.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 16.3 minutes per game. With Branham out, Stephon Castle and Keldon Johnson are candidates for a slight uptick in playing time.