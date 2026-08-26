Malaki Branham News: Joining Orlando
Branham agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Magic on Wednesday, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Branham will join the Magic after playing for the Cavaliers in Summer League and seeing action with the Wizards during the 2025-26 campaign. In 28 appearances with Washington, the 2022 first-round pick averaged 4.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 9.9 minutes per contest. Even if he makes the team, Branham is unlikely to provide much more than depth at the end of the bench.
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