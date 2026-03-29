Malaki Branham News: Leads Charge in scoring Saturday

Branham finished with 23 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists in Saturday's 113-93 G League win over the Long Island Nets.

Branham logged only 16 minutes Saturday, although that didn't stop him from leading Cleveland in scoring. The 22-year-old has come off the bench in his last two appearances. However, he remains a reliable contributor, combining for 39 points in that span. Branham also has only three turnovers in the last two games after committing seven during a recent meeting against the Maine Celtics.