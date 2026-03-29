Malaki Branham headshot

Malaki Branham News: Leads Charge in scoring Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Branham finished with 23 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists in Saturday's 113-93 G League win over the Long Island Nets.

Branham logged only 16 minutes Saturday, although that didn't stop him from leading Cleveland in scoring. The 22-year-old has come off the bench in his last two appearances. However, he remains a reliable contributor, combining for 39 points in that span. Branham also has only three turnovers in the last two games after committing seven during a recent meeting against the Maine Celtics.

Malaki Branham
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malaki Branham See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malaki Branham See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
52 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
Author Image
Joe Mayo
88 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
101 days ago
Southeast Division NBA Preview: Magic, Heat, Hawks Aim for 2025-26 Dominance
NBA
Southeast Division NBA Preview: Magic, Heat, Hawks Aim for 2025-26 Dominance
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
233 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 13
Author Image
Dan Bruno
November 13, 2024